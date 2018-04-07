Man pleads guilty to stabbing his wife
Related Story
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing his wife in late 2014 pleaded guilty in court Monday.
Authorities charged 88-year-old Donald Rowland last October with stabbing his 86-year-old wife, Betty Rowland.
A court document said Rowland admitted to killing his wife and trying to kill himself because they were a burden to his family.
Donald Rowland faced a judge in court Monday. The judge asked if Rowland was coerced to plead guilty, and he said no.
A judge will sentence Rowland on April 13. Rowland faces a maximum of seven years in prison.
Prosecutors would not talk to KOMU 8 News.
News
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing his wife in late 2014 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Authorities... More >>