Mariners Edge Royals 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Dustin Ackley drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out ninth inning single as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday.

Ackley's single to right on a 2-2 count scored Kyle Seager, who doubled with two outs to start the game-winning rally. Seager moved to third on Stefen Romero's infield single before Ackley's hit. Ackley is 5-for-10 off Jason Vargas (7-3), who took the loss.

Yoervis Medina (4-1) worked a flawless eighth, striking out two to pick up the victory. He has not allowed a run and only three hits in his past 10 outings, covering 10 1-3 innings. Fernando Rodney worked the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities, getting Eric Hosmer to ground into a game ending double play.