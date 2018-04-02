Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed” initiative.

Over 30 people came to the training to learn the importance of Stop the Bleed and the impact it can have. Stop the Bleed was started in 2015 to teach bystanders how to effectively stop a wound from bleeding during a medical emergency.

The event was led by Chris Nelson, MU assistant professor of surgery. Nelson says "Stop the Bleed" originated after the Sandy Hook School Shooting in 2012.

Nelson said people who attended the training will be prepared to help others with serious injuries.

“What people will get out of this training is the skills to save a life," Nelson said. "A patient can bleed to death within 3 mins, it’s varies how long it will take professional services to respond. Sometimes a bystander may be the only one present to administer aid and stop bleeding.”

The training started with a PowerPoint presentation informing attendees on the basic things they should know to stop an injury bleeding. Participants could then apply what they learned in an interactive simulation with prosthetic arms. Medical staff helped attendees compress, apply pressure, and insert gauze into wounds.

Kassie Campbell, a registered nurse, informed people on the importance of a Bleeding Control Kit. The kit includes a turn kit, bandages, gloves, and gauze.

“We want these in every public access area, these should be mounted next to every AED, and just as accessible as those devices,” she said.

Campbell also encourages individuals to have the kits of their own. The single kits are small enough to fit in a bag.

Bill Moyes, a community member, says he gained a new perspective on safety and believes this training is a skill people should have.

“There’s always going to be situations where you as an individual are going to be on the scene sooner than emergency responders. So, if you're there before the first responders whatever help you can be is going to be a benefit to the person in need of care,” Moyes said.

Nelson says the more people train, the higher chance a person has of surviving in an emergency.

Bleeding Control Kits can be purchased on the "Stop the Bleed" website.