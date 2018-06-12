Missouri Softball Tops UNI, Thomas Named Finalist for Player of the Year

Related Story

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The American Softball Association has named Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas as one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year. Thomas earned her 18th win of the season today as the Tigers topped Northern Iowa 7-2.

Mizzou improves to 33-5 and gets ready to host Oklahoma in a Big Twelve showdown this weekend at University Field.

News

Missouri Softball Tops UNI, Thomas Named Player of the Year Finalist
Missouri Softball Tops UNI, Thomas Named Player of the Year Finalist
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The American Softball Association has named Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas as one of 25 finalists for... More >>
7 years ago Wednesday, April 13 2011 Apr 13, 2011 Wednesday, April 13, 2011 4:54:00 PM CDT April 13, 2011