Missouri Softball Tops UNI, Thomas Named Finalist for Player of the Year
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The American Softball Association has named Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas as one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year. Thomas earned her 18th win of the season today as the Tigers topped Northern Iowa 7-2.
Mizzou improves to 33-5 and gets ready to host Oklahoma in a Big Twelve showdown this weekend at University Field.
