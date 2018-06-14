Mo. Candidates Make Last Campaign Push

LEBANON - Missouri candidates continued their last-push campaign efforts before election day across the state Thursday.

Senator Claire McCaskill embarked on a statewide tour, making stops in Lebanon, Springfield, Joplin, and Kansas City Thursday. This series of campaign events marked the first public appearances the Democrat has made following the death of her mother, Betty McCaskill, on Monday.

Republican nominee for governor Dave Spence, secretary of state candidate Shane Schoeller, and attorney general candidate Ed Martin hit the campaign trail together, making stops in Jefferson City, Springfield, Joplin, and Lee's Summit Thursday. The same group of nominees is slated to appear in St. Joseph, Kirksville, and St. Louis Friday.

Noticeably absent from the Republican effort was senate candidate Todd Akin.

"He was invited to participate, but had scheduling conflicts," said Jonathon Prouty, communications director for the Missouri Republican Party.

Director of Communications for the Akin Campaign Ryan Hite says Akin has scheduled appearances in Warren County and Fenton Friday and tour stops in Jefferson City and St. Louis Saturday.

Akin turned to the airwaves, releasing a new TV ad Thursday.

Akin's latest ad, entitled "Care Ad", features a woman named Kelly who says that she has both had an abortion and been a victim of rape in the past.

"The reason that I am voting for Todd, and that I'm so proud of him is because he defends the unborn. He's a kind man, a compassionate man," said Kelly in the minute-long political ad.

Akin's main competition, McCaskill, was not far behind, releasing a television ad called "Unfit" the same day.

McCaskill's ad features the words of presidential candidate Mitt Romney, following Akin's controversial comments regarding legitimate rape and pregnancy this August.

"What he said was indefensible, was wrong, it was offensive, and he should step out of the race," says Romney in the ad.