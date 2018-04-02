MoDOT seeks public input on historical significance of Missouri bridges

JEFFERSON CITY – MoDOT is looking for the public’s help in determining which Missouri bridges are eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

It’s a part of the “Pre-1945 Common Concrete and Steel Bridges Programmatic Agreement” which aims to make the review process for concrete and steel bridges more efficient.

When MoDOT starts a project on certain properties, the area must undergo a historic preservation review process mandated by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The act helps preserve historical and archaeological sites.

The programmatic agreement (PA) intends to make this review process go faster and easier.

To do this, the MoDOT’s Historic Preservation Section is asking people throughout Missouri to share stories about their local bridges.

To give their input, people are asked to use the PA’s online interactive map to look at pictures of bridges they may know. From there, they can fill out a form to say which bridges they think are historically significant and why.

In order to be considered historically significant, bridges must be associated with significant people, events or have engineering significance. If associated with significant events, they have to possess the same characteristics they had when the events occurred.

The bridges will also undergo historical research to determine such significance. After that, eligibility for the National Register will be determined.

The PA will look at more than 1,500 bridges and culverts, which are tunnels that carry streams under roads.

A variety of groups will work together on this process, such the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

If someone wishes to submit a form, they need to do so before Feb. 15 on MoDOT's website.