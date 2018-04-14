Monday Afternoon Planner

Facebook
Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis and salad bars. According to a press...
Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could...
Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in...
News
Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton Police Department, police were called to the 400 block of Sabre Circle for a reported...
Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the...
Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming...
Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri...
Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Sports
Mizzou Softball shuts out Omaha, 6-0
COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Softball and starting pitcher Lauren Rice rebounded from a series loss against Georgia over the weekend to shut out Omaha, 6-0. Rice, the highly touted freshman out of Illinois...
St. Louis Blues organist transitions from the ice to the diamond
ST. LOUIS - While the St. Louis Blues missed...
Royals continue early season struggles
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals were...
Monday Afternoon Planner
Share: