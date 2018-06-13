Montgomery County vs. So. Callaway Week 9

After South Callaway captured two consecutive district championships, winning a third will be difficult with just four starters returning on each side of the ball.

Senior quarterback Jason Kimminau returns to the starting role after an injury forced him to be backup last season. He earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore. He had 49 tackles and five interceptions at cornerback last season.

The offense will utilize four running backs in a run-heavy Spread Option attack. The defense allowed just 12 points per game last season.

Coach: Tim Rulo (entering 7th season; 4th as head coach)

Quarterback: Sr. Jason Kimminau

Returning Starters: 8 (4 on offense, 4 on defense)

Last Season: 10-2

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

