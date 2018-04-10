MU Nursing School Hosts Joplin Tornado Experience Presentation

Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Home
Home
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more than $227,000 from the district. Michael Paul Gardner of...
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag...
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more than $227,000 from the district. Michael Paul Gardner of...
Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
ROLLA - A woman faces charges including...
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag...
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who...
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Weather
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou baseball travels to Springfield
Mizzou baseball travels to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - After dropping an SEC series against Alabama over the weekend, the Mizzou baseball team prepares for its upcoming four-game road trip, with the first game against the Missouri State...
Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference...
Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
COLUMBIA - The SEC named...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
Weather
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MU Nursing School Hosts Joplin Tornado Experience Presentation
Share: