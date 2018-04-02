National Animal Poison Prevention Week promotes pet safety

COLUMBIA - Pet owners care about the health of their pet like they care for their own, but knowing what to keep away from pets isn't always common knowledge. That's the purpose of a week that brings attention to possible pet poisons.

National Poison Prevention Week runs through March 24. Congress created the week in 1961 to raise awareness of poisoning dangers and how to prevent them.

The week focuses not only on people, but also on pets.

Several foods that don't pose immediate threats to most humans are quite dangerous for dogs and cats. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals lists several foods and beverages that people should avoid feeding pets, as well as the symptoms pets could display:

Alcohol - vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, coma or death

- vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, coma or death Avocado - cardiovascular damage in birds and some dogs

- cardiovascular damage in birds and some dogs Chocolate, Coffee and Caffeine - vomiting, diarrhea, extreme thirst and urination, hyperactivity, seizures or death

- vomiting, diarrhea, extreme thirst and urination, hyperactivity, seizures or death Citrus - stems, leaves, peels, fruit and seeds can cause irritation or central nervous system depression in big doses

- stems, leaves, peels, fruit and seeds can cause irritation or central nervous system depression in big doses Coconut and Coconut Oil - upset stomach or diarrhea

- upset stomach or diarrhea Grapes and Raisins - kidney failure

- kidney failure Macadamia Nuts - weakness, depression, vomiting and hyperthermia

- weakness, depression, vomiting and hyperthermia Milk and Dairy - diarrhea

- diarrhea Nuts - vomiting, diarrhea or pancreatitis

- vomiting, diarrhea or pancreatitis Onions, Garlic and Chives - gastrointestinal irritation or red blood cell damage, mostly in cats

- gastrointestinal irritation or red blood cell damage, mostly in cats Raw/Undercooked Meat, Eggs and Bones - skin and coat problems, bone splinter getting lodged or puncturing the digestive tract

- skin and coat problems, bone splinter getting lodged or puncturing the digestive tract Salt, Salty Snack Foods - excessive thirst and urination, sodium ion poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures or death

- excessive thirst and urination, sodium ion poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures or death Xylitol (gum, candy, baked goods, toothpaste) - liver failure

(gum, candy, baked goods, toothpaste) - liver failure Yeast Dough - bloated stomach

Prescription and over-the-counter medications also create issues for pets. The ASPCA reported around 35 percent of calls to its Animal Poison Control Center hotline involving cases of medication consumed by animals.

The National Capital Poison Control Center said there were more than 50,000 confirmed cases of animal poison exposure in 2016.

If you believe your pet swallowed something toxic, contact your veterinarian or a poison control hotline. The ASPCA's is (888) 426-4435.