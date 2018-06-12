New Development on North Side of Town

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council gave a nod of approval to an annexation agreement Monday night to develop the area around the new Battle High School.

The agreement is with St. Charles Road Development. The company plans to develop more than 200 acres on the north side of town, adjacent to the school. 15 acres are slated to be developed commmercially.

Under the annexation agreement, construction will be held to county standards until it reaches city boundaries and is officially annexed. Sidewalks, curb, and landscaping features within the development must apply to city standards.

The annexed area will benefit from city services and in turn be counted as part of the city tax base.

Currently, the sub-division will consist of a mixture of housing, including single family homes and duplexes. Commercial properties will include gas stations and fast food chains among others. The land will also serve as home to a city park and elementary school in the future.

The developer says the plans are in their initial stages and could change. Construction is set to begin in the next year and a half to two years.