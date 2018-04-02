New Interactive Courtyard

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Children's Hospital entrance is being transformed into an interactive courtyard for patients to play on.

Families can take a step outside of the main entrance and breathe in some fresh air with their children. Drums, large chimes, light-up boxes and an Earth globe sit at the entrance.

The hospital is calling the new courtyard area "T.J.'s Courtyard". T.J. is the hospital's mascot. A bronze statue of the tiger was unveiled in 2010. The statue welcomes families and patients as they walk through the interactive courtyard and into the hospital.

The medical director of MU's Children's Hospital, the executive director of MU Women's and Children's Hospitals, and members of Columbia Chamber of Commerce will join Children's Miracle Network Miracle Families to unveil the courtyard Thursday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. in the front entrance of the hospital.