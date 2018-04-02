New Panera Bread OIpening

COLUMBIA- A new Panera Bread opened its doors in Columbia Friday, bringing with it 55 jobs. The forth Panera Bread in town is located on Brickton Road. The company has already hired 46 workers, and is looking to hire another 5 to 6 more as soon as possible. "We will probably run a staff anywhere from 45 to 55 people in this one location. All throughout Columbia we have between 150 and 160 associates working in Columbia," said Director of Retail Operations Don Hutchenson.

Hutchenson said management is willing to work with anybody on their schedules. "We offer flexible hours for students, for house wives, for moms, for people that this is their primary job," said Hutcheson.

Hutchesnson said jobs available include:

cashiers

dinning room workers

sandwich makers

shift managers

bakers

"Our pay range varies depending on the type of position they are in and also the experience they bring to the table as well," said Hutchenson.

The newest store is the first location to have a drive-thru. Adding a drive-thru means more jobs. "The drive through in this location, we are looking to hire several more people than we would have at a non drive-thru location," said Hutchenson.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Don Laird, said that city lends a helping hand to new businesses to make sure they are successful. Panera Bread is not the only new business Columbia will see in the next few months. Freddy's Frozen Custard, a new Clarkson Eyecare, a mattress store, and another Little Caesars Pizza will open their doors soon.

Laird said next year Columbia will do well in the job market. "It is important for people to look for Columbia not only for retail but for other jobs to," said Laird.

The First Panera Bread opened in 1987 in St. Louis. This year they are celebrating their 25th anniversary. To view Panera Bread's job openings in the Columbia area click here.