New Year Brings New Wage for Missouri\'s Lowest Paid Workers

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri minimum wage workers will notice a slight boost in their first pay checks of the new year.

On Tuesday, Missouri's minimum wage increased ten cents to $7.35 an hour.

Missouri is among nine other states bumping up minimum wage. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington's lowest paid workers also got a raise with the new year.

Missouri's $7.35 is the lowest wage among those nine states, and ten cents is the smallest increase. However, Missouri is now one of only 18 states that are above the federal minimum wage of $7.25, totaling an average $15,080 per year for a full-time worker.

This is the first time in three years Missouri has seen an increase in minimum wage.

"While Missouri's minimum wage remains decades out of date, the modest increase will deliver a valuable stimulus to the state's economy and ensure low-wage workers do not fall further behind as the cost of living continues to rise," Lara Granich, director of Missouri Jobs with Justice said in a news release.

The boost in wage is estimated to benefit 72,000 workers in Missouri, according to the Economic Policy Institute. A minimum wage employee working full-time will see an increase of $190 a year.