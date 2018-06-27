Nixon Job Numbers

LEBANON - Governor Nixon traveled to Lebanon today to announce Detroit Tool and Metal Products will create 200 news jobs. This is Nixon's second job creation announcement this week, and third in a month.

KOMU looked at job creation promises from 2010 in an effort to find out how many promised jobs have been filled. In 2010, Nixon promised about 8,000 jobs in cities across the state of Missouri. KOMU is working to find out how many of those jobs have been filled.

On June 9, 2010 Nixon announced the Horseshoe Bend Extension Project would create "several thousand construction and permanent jobs." A representative from the city of Lake Ozark told KOMU today the project has created 100 jobs. These 100 jobs are construction jobs. We asked when the rest of the jobs would be filled, and he said they'd hopefully be filled "as the economy turns around and development occurs."