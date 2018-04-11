Oklahoma State Football Preview

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The last time Oklahoma State played at Missouri in October 2008, the Cowboys came away with a big upset of a school that appeared poised to be No. 1.

The Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) are the big dogs this time around, sixth-ranked and favored by a touchdown to keep their unbeaten season rolling and end Missouri's 10-game home winning streak on Saturday. They're road tested after scoring 38 points at Texas -- most in school history -- last week.

Missouri (3-3, 1-2) beat Iowa State by 35 points last week at home, getting a bit of a breather in a schedule that's only getting tougher. Coming off a four-year stretch that produced 40 victories, the Tigers have yet to win in consecutive weeks.

 

