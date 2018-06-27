One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on

COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college.

On Saturday, Battle High School's softball team hosted their second car show fundraiser. The idea came from one player's love for cars and the team's need for extra funds.

Rising senior Taylor Reed said, "I wanted to do a fundraiser because we lost a big fundraiser that we typically have. So, I had this crazy idea and I came to my coach and and told him my family is big with cars."

This is Reed's second and last time hosting the event because she will be graduating next year. However, she said she plans to still help with the event where she can.

Reed said the fundraiser is a way for her love for cars and softball to meet.

"It feels a little overwhelming sometimes, but its honestly amazing," she said. "It's crazy that one idea, last year, could turn into one huge car show today and bring in so much money to help set up a stable foundation for my softball team that I'm going to be leaving.”

This year, there were 64 cars that entered the contest. One of Battle High School's recent graduates came back to enter his car and show support to a cause he says means so much to the softball players.

Recent Battle High graduate Brad Saffle said, "being a Battle Spartan, I wanted to help support the softball team. So, I spread the word to a couple family members and friends so that they would bring their cars out too.”

With more than double the entries they received at last year's car show, the softball team raised over $2,200 Saturday.

Amanda Shaw, one softball player's parent, said the money will play a significant role in the teams opportunity to travel.

"They have a big tournament in Springfield they go to every year in September," she said. "This pays for a lot of the lodging and the food. It also helps to pay for things like uniforms and cleats."

Even though this is the last year Reed will be able to help host the event, she said she and her family plan to support as much as possible in the upcoming years.

"This car show has created an amazing opportunity for this event and the team to grow in years to come," said Reed. "I'm going to be in college, but I am going to come back. Until then, I am leaving the event in their hands."