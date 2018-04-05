Opening Drive Friday Night Fever Week Three
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Tyler Murry and Chris Turner bring you recaps of last week's action in Friday Night Fever as well as a look ahead of what is to come. We broke down Centralia's stiffling defense, Hickman's emotional first home game as well as Fulton's coaching staff, which is giving the edge for the Hornets this year.
News
