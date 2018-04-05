Orchard Farm vs. Montgomery County Week 4

Although the 2011 season may not have ended the way the Montgomery County Wildcats had hoped or expected after a great 4-2 start.

Indead, after two 3-7 seasons, the 4-2 start was very welcome for the fans and program in general and it showed everyone the potential that the team had.

The Wildcats were pretty balanced between the run and the pass last season and the coaches will rely on the leadership of two outstanding returnees in senior running back, Nick Martin and senior wide reciever Colt Ellis.

