P.E.T. Project Helps Guatemalans Gain Mobility

GUATEMALA - P.E.T. provides hand-cranked carts to Guatemalans with disabilities to help them earn a living. These carts can effectively navigate places where there are no roads.

Before, 31-year-old Antonia Lopez crawled to the streets to beg to support her children. Now, with a PET, Lopez can make money for her family without having to beg.

How you can help the PET project and the culture that crawls.



Sponsor a $25 ice chest or a $250 PET by mailing your donation to:

PET Project

1908 Heriford Road

Columbia, Mo 65202

(573) 886-7877

petproject@giftofmobility.org

Donate sewing machines or sewing supplies and shoe shine kit supplies by taking them to 1908 Heriford Rd. as well.



The P.E.T. Project is in need of people to do grant writing and computer work.

