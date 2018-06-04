Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Providence Rd.

Facebook
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company. Second Chance is the biggest animal rescue group in mid-Missouri, with...
Governor Parson schedules Cabinet meeting
Governor Parson schedules Cabinet meeting
The new governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, is...
A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury...
News
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth career-grand slam in the first inning. The scoreboard remained empty...
Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the...
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the...
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri...
A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth career-grand slam in the first inning. The scoreboard remained empty...
Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the...
Jontay Porter returns to Mizzou for his sophomore season
Jontay Porter returns to Mizzou for his sophomore season
Columbia - While one Porter brother is likely...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Providence Rd.
