People shave heads during pediatric cancer research fundraiser

COLUMBIA - 45 people signed up to shave their heads Saturday in support of pediatric cancer research.

The Missouri School of Medicine hosted the fund-raising event for St. Baldrick's Foundation at Logboat Brewing Company. This is the fifth year the med school hosted the event.

More children lose their lives to cancer compared to all other diseases combined. St. Baldrick's Foundation puts on events like this all around the country to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

"It is a very prominent disease, and actually it's still the number one disease killer of kids, so there's a lot of work to be done," said event organizer, Austin Ostermeier.

The event features head shaving, drinks, food and activities for children.

People who signed up to have their heads shaved raised money for the cause prior to the event. Two med students who are in their residencies started a team and made T-shirts for the event.

"We see people with things like this everyday and it's really fun to be involved in it and to be able to help out," said student Sanjay Konakondla.

The med school raised around $51,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, exceeding their goal.

To make a donation, visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation website.