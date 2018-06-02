COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to search his home and car.

The sheriff's department said it conviscated pipe bombs, a detonation cord and drug paraphernalia from the two locations.

Charles McBrearety was pulled over Wednesday night after backing out of his driveway and almost hitting a Cole County patrol car, according to a probable cause statement.

Deputy Andrew Wolken said McBrearety consented to a search. Wolken said he found two pipe bombs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The statement says McBrearety's home was then searched with consent. Two more pipe bombs were found, in addition to the detonation cord and more drug paraphernalia, deputies said. The probable cause statement said McBrearety showed deputies where to find the items.

According to the probable cause statement, "the devices were indeed homemade explosive devices and would have discharged if the fuse would have been ignited."

Wheeler said the sheriff's office immediately called in the FBI, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, which made sure the pipe bombs were made safe for removal.

McBrearety was in Cole County Jail facing felony charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The probable cause statement said McBrearety "had a criminal history containing violation order of protection of adult, narcotics related charges, traffic offenses, forgery, and theft."

McBrearety claims he made the explosives to be used at the race track where he works.

A pipe bomb is "a piece of copper tubing that has been pinched on both ends and it's filled with gun powder," said Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler. "And then they will put a fuse in it, light the fuse and it blows up."

When informed of the arrest, one neighbor said he was concerned about the children in the area.

"I'm also surprised because I think there were kids right up there in that trailer," neighbor John Freeman said. "It's pretty stupid stuff."

CORRECTION: The story previously said it was the Missouri State Highway Patrol that was involved, but it is actually the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad. The correction has been made.