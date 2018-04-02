Race cars raising money for veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - Race Days parked over 30 race cars in the Capitol Mall on Sunday for three days straight to raise money.

The money raised will go to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, people voted for their favorite cars by putting money in the car's box.

The car who raises the most money at the end of the three day event, which went from Friday through Sunday, wins first prize.

This year's race days raised over $ 2,000 for Mid-Missouri Honor Flight.

Ralph Beach is a veteran who helps out at Race Days, he went on the 50th Honor Flight back in November and wants to encourage every veteran to go.

“It’s a heart wrenching, eye opening experience that I would like every veteran of eligibility, that being Vietnam and Korean and World War 2 veterans, could go,” Beach said.

Beach admires the group that helped him have a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Every veteran can’t afford to go, but the Central Missouri Honor Flight in Columbia is one of the most organized groups of people I have ever dealt with,” Beach said.

Shelley Becker, the Community Relations Coordinator for Central Missouri Honor Flight, said fundraisers, like these, help keep honor flights going.

“It means longevity, it means were able to take more flights, it means we're gonna be able to get more veterans on an honor flight,” Becker said.

Becker said the flights provide something for the veterans that can’t be found in most places.

“We provide closure, we provide ways for veterans who are hurting and need healing to hear welcome home and to hear your service meant something,” Becker said.

Becker said each flight costs $73,500 and sends 110 veterans to our nation’s capital.

The next flight is on April 26 and will be the 51st honor flight so far.