COLUMBIA - Several local kids got the chance to improve their reading with help from some special canines.

The "Reading with Rover" event took place Saturday afternoon at the Columbia Public Library. At this event, several kids sat and read to therapy dogs.

Event organizers say this event is a great way for kids to boost their confidence.

"The opportunity to read out loud without being criticized by another adult or another child is great for them, and it promotes reading and literacy," said volunteer Nancy Allison.

The event takes place at the Columbia Public Library on the first Saturday of every month, and is open to children of all ages.