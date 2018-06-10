Rock Bridge vs. Blue Springs Week 10

Related Story

Date Opponent

Result

 Score
8-26 Hickman Away W 33-27
9-3 Riverview Gardens Away W 62-12
9-9 Hazelwood Central Home W 40-3
9-16 Jefferson City Home L
 14-31
9-23 Rockhurst Away L 35-6
10-1 Helias Away W 35-13
10-7 Francis Howell* Home W 20-10
10-14 Liberty Away W 40-7
10-21 Blue Springs South Home L 20-35
11-4 Rockhurst
 Away
 L
 9-10

Rock Bridge High School is coming off a tough 2010 season that saw them get off to a hot start but were derailed by the middle of the season and finished with a 4-6 record. Coach AJ Ofodile is back for his 9th season at the school, and he brings with him a 41-40 record.

Class: 6
Conference: Independent
Head Coach: AJ Ofodile
Years at School: 8
Record at School: 41-40
Offensive Starters Returning: 5
Defensive Starters Returning: 5
Total Returning Letterman: 19
2010 Overall Record: 4-6

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

News

Rock Bridge Bruins 2011
Rock Bridge Bruins 2011
Date Opponent Result Score ... More >>
6 years ago Thursday, June 16 2011 Jun 16, 2011 Thursday, June 16, 2011 2:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2011