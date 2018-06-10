Rock Bridge vs. Blue Springs Week 10

Rock Bridge High School is coming off a tough 2010 season that saw them get off to a hot start but were derailed by the middle of the season and finished with a 4-6 record. Coach AJ Ofodile is back for his 9th season at the school, and he brings with him a 41-40 record.

Class: 6

Conference: Independent

Head Coach: AJ Ofodile

Years at School: 8

Record at School: 41-40

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Returning Letterman: 19

2010 Overall Record: 4-6

