Rocket launcher found in Rocheport raid

COLUMBIA - A raid in Rocheport Wednesday night turned up meth, weed and a military-grade rocket launcher according to the Howard County Sheriff.

Christopher Lee Owens, 35, of Boonville was arrested without incident. Deputies said they found him in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and several other suspicious devices.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal expressed relief upon getting the hazardous items off the streets speaking briefly about the ongoing investigation.

According to a news release, a similar military-grade rocket launcher was stolen from a Harrisburg residence nearly four weeks ago.

Due to the potential threat surrounding the items recovered, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad transported and detonated by controlled explosion.

KOMU 8 News spoke with several neighbors who were surprised by the late night raid. Owens is being held on $50,000 cash bond.