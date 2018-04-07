Roots \'N\' Blues \'N\' BBQ VIP event announces more 2015 artists

COLUMBIA - The Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ group held a VIP event at the Broadway Rooftop Bar Thursday evening.

The event included an announcement of some of the artists who will perform for the Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ Festival this year. The event had a live concert, food and drinks and a mini-fashion show. Festival coordinator Julie King said the purpose of the event was to find a way to encourage the VIP pass-holders of the Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ Festival.

"We just wanted to bring them out here and have a good time with them," King said. "The purpose of the event is to keep the festival alive all year round."

Some of the artists announced include Brandi Carlile, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Robert Cray. The rest of the line-up could not be announced because of contract obligations.

