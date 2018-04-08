RR Donnelley Announces Plant Closure in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - An official at the RR Donnelley plant in Jefferson City said Thursday that the facility employing hundreds in the capital city area will close sometime around Oct. 1.

The relative of a plant employee told KOMU 8 News that workers were notified Thursday morning at a plant meeting. Employees that stay at the facility until it closes officially will be offered a severance package.

The printing company laid off workers at the Jefferson City plant most recently in 2009. The company will keep a facility in Owensville open.