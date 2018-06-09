Saturday Planner

Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Home
Home
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force conducted a drug investigation involving...
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found...
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire burned two passengers at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. The two injured, Tracey Garcia, 48, of Georgia and William Walker, 49, of Gravois Mills were...
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into...
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found...
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who...
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who...
Additional Links
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou's Schweizer places in 10K at nationals
Mizzou's Schweizer places in 10K at nationals
COLUMBIA - Missouri track star Karissa Schweizer ran her first distance race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday, placing third. Schweizer clocked in at...
Tigers' Plassmeyer, Montes De Oca drafted
Tigers' Plassmeyer, Montes De Oca drafted
COLUMBIA - Two Missouri Tigers were selected...
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
Weather
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday Planner
Share: