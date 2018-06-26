Saturday_Weather_Planner

Facebook
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied the name and can design of a Maine-based brewery's signature export ale. A U.S. District...
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
News
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov. Eric Greitens. Final costs provided Tuesday to...
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA - A judge has ruled in favor of a...
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S....
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing multiple traffic hazards and dangerous road...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Sports
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August. It will be Noah Casey's third time appearance in the event. This year...
Michael Porter Jr. drafted by Denver Nuggets at 14th overall
NEW YORK - Former Missouri basketball standout...
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is...
