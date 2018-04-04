SaturdayPlanner

Facebook
Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the Republican governor. In a letter to a Missouri...
Two school bonds pass, Michael Trapp re-elected in Ward 2
COLUMBIA - City Council member Michael Trapp...
Boone County man dies after gunshot on Pinehurst Lane
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's...
News
Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the Republican governor. In a letter to a Missouri...
Jury: Missouri ranch for boys not liable in couple's deaths
MOUNT VERNON (AP) — A southwest Missouri...
Missouri House votes to ban most abortions after 20 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House...
Man convicted in New Year's 2016 shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has...
Man indicted in $4.7M cattle investment fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri man has...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a pick-up truck as it was quickly swallowed up by floodwaters in Moberly Monday. Clifton Hill resident Jim Brown was driving by and got this video as...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Super blue blood moon worth waking up early
COLUMBIA - Wake up early Wednesday to see...
Sports
Central Methodist's Kyle Fulton awarded Heart pitcher of the Week
KANSAS CITY - For the first time this season, Central Methodist LHP Kyle Fulton, a junior hailing from Monroe City, MO was awarded the Heart of America Athletic Conference as the baseball pitcher...
Missouri baseball looks to Missouri State rivalry game
Updated as of 7:33 p.m. April 2: The...
Missouri MLB teams see differing results
MISSOURI - The St. Louis Cardinals managed to...
