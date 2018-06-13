Second Fire Strikes Belle-Area Charcoal Plant

MARIES COUNTY - Firefighter responded Friday for the second time in a week to a charcoal plant near Belle for a fire. Crews were called to the Kingsford Charcoal plant on Highway 314 around 5:30 a.m. to find one building on fire. Fire officials said that 15 departments total responded to the blaze. Fire official said they have the fire contained as of mid-afternoon, but not completely under control. Firefighters report no injuries from the blaze. They are investigating the cause.

Sweet Treats Bakery & More in Belle has set up a drop-off point to send firefighters food, water, and other items. The site is located at 211 South Vienna Avenue in Belle.