Smart Decision 2012: Primary Elections Begin Tuesday

Missouri Voters will go to the polls Tuesday with several issues and races before them. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If voters are not in line by 7 p.m., they will not be allowed to vote. If they are already in line by that time, they will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Voters must bring at least one form of identification. Acceptable forms are:

An ID issued by the federal government, the state of Missouri or a local election authority

An ID issued by a Missouri institution of higher education

A driver's license or ID issued by another state

A current utility bill, bank statement or any other government document with the voter's name and address on it.

One of the biggest decisions voters will make is which of the eight Republican candidates will take on U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), the incumbent. Other decisions being made Tuesday include Missouri Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Secretary of State candidates.

Jefferson City's controversial Proposition 2 will be decided on Tuesday as well. It proposes a quarter cent fire sales tax that would help the Jefferson City fire department get more up-to-date equipment, training courses, and other things the department needs. Opponents of the proposition are concerned about how the money will be regulated.