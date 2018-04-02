Smith-Cotton vs. Clinton Week 5

What started out with such promise ended in head scratching and frustration. The Smith Cotton Tigers learned the hard way that a high school football season can be very long indeed. The Tigers won four of their first five games, but the wheels began to fall off then. After a dominating 35-6 victory over Clinton, the injuries started to mount and they took their toll on the Tiger's momentum, and the team went winless for the rest of the way. Coach Mark Johnson and assistants Charlie McFail, Kevin Schnicker, Tarl Bentley, Ryan Boyer, Zack Vandevender, John Hanson, Martin Zerilli, and Joel Chalkey are looking to erase memories of the latter part of the season as they prepare for 2011.

Classification: 5

Conference: West Central

Head Coach: Mark Johnson

Years at School: 13

Record at School: 75-49

Overall Coaching Record: 145-90

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

Total Returning Lettermen: 24

2010 Overall Record: 4-6

2010 District Record: 0-3

