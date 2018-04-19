Snow causes multiple crashes, delays in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Authorities reported 13 car accidents between 4:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. in Columbia and Boone County Thursday after morning snowfall.

Snow started falling late Wednesday night, going into early Thursday morning. Weather maps showed one to two inches landing throughout mid-Missouri. Big, wet flakes and strong winds caused low visibility and slick roads.

As of 9:00 a.m., no vehicles have been seriously damaged and no persons involved in morning accidents had been seriously injured.

The MoDOT Traveler Map shows most roadways running through Columbia as partially covered in snow. That includes Highway 63 and Interstate 70.

An accident on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 136 closed the right lane of traffic. The incident, reported at 6:54 a.m., was expected to slow traffic for two hours. Another accident reported at 8:21 a.m. closed the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Highway 40 at the 122 mile marker. MoDOT suggested driver take an alternative route.

Highway patrol officers said some drivers slid into ditches and were able to get themselves out. But one semi-truck heading north on Highway 63 slid on slush, launched onto the Grindstone exit ramp, then jackknifed into the median between the highway and the exit. The truck passenger said once the vehicle hit wet snow, the driver lost control. As of 9:00 a.m., that accident had been cleared.

Officials from MoDOT, the Columbia Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's Department all said people on the road need to drive cautiously in the wet, slick conditions.