Soccer NCAA

Related Story

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri soccer team will play their first NCAA tournament game under the lights at Walton Stadium. The Tigers will host Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tourney at 6:30pm on Saturday night.

Mizzou has a record of 14-7 overall. The Tigers lost to Florida in the semifinals of the SEC tournament last week. Assistant coach Todd Shulenberger will lead the team Saturday night. Head coach Bryan Blitz must sit out a game, after he was ejected from the Tigers' game last week in the SEC tournament.

News

Mizzou Soccer to Host Illinois in Postseason
Mizzou Soccer to Host Illinois in Postseason
COLUMBIA -- The Missouri soccer team will play their first NCAA tournament game under the lights at Walton Stadium. The... More >>
5 years ago Monday, November 05 2012 Nov 5, 2012 Monday, November 05, 2012 4:18:00 PM CST November 05, 2012