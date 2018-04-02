"Souls to the Polls" Helps Residents Vote

JEFFERSON CITY - Quinn Chapel AME Church offered Tuesday rides to and from polling places in Jefferson City.

It is part of a national program, "Souls to the Polls." It is a non-partisan service group who only provides information on the popositions and not the individual candidates.Quinn Chapel is the first church in mid-Missouri to host the program. The Jefferson City program is partnering with the larger St. Louis program.

Reverend Cassandra Gould said they helped more than 15 people by mid-day Tuesday. "I understand the power of one vote, so even if we just got one person to the polls it would be worth it to me," said Gould.

They offer rides until the polls are closed Tuesday. It is supported by church volunteers and other community members.