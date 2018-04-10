South Callaway vs. Tipton Week 7
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-26
|Southern Boone
|Home
|
W
|58-36
|9-2
|Fayette
|Home
|W
|45-7
|9-9
|Archie
|Away
|W
|48-7
|9-17
|Scotland County
|Home
|W
|49-0
|9-23
|North Callaway
|Away
|W
|50-26
|9-30
|Cole Camp
|Away
|W
|20-14
|10-7
|South Callaway
|Home
|W
|26-20
|10-14
|Lincoln
|Away
|W
|48-0
|10-21
|Windsor
|Away
|W
|43-0
|10-27
|Sacred Heart
|Home
|W
|66-6
|11-4
|Santa Fe
|Home
|W
|56-14
|11-7
|Concordia
|Home
|L
|58-12
|
Forty Nine. That is the number of regular season games the Cardinals have won...in a row. Now that's a winning streak of which players, fans and coaches can be proud. Last season's seniors went undefeated in the regular season throughout their entire career (40-0) and had an amazing 49-4 overall record. In the 2010 playoffs they won their first round game against Santa Fe then lost to an undefeated Concordia team 28-14 in the Sectional playoff. Another great season that ended a little too soon for the Cardinals.
Class: 1
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.