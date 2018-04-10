South Callaway vs. Tipton Week 7

Forty Nine. That is the number of regular season games the Cardinals have won...in a row. Now that's a winning streak of which players, fans and coaches can be proud. Last season's seniors went undefeated in the regular season throughout their entire career (40-0) and had an amazing 49-4 overall record. In the 2010 playoffs they won their first round game against Santa Fe then lost to an undefeated Concordia team 28-14 in the Sectional playoff. Another great season that ended a little too soon for the Cardinals.

Class: 1

Conference: Kaysinger

Head Coach: Tony Braby

Years at School: 14

Record at School: 110-38

Overall Record: 176-99

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

Total Returning Letterman: 11

2010 Overall Record: 11-1

2010 District Record: 3-0

