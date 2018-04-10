South Callaway vs. Tipton Week 7

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-26 Southern Boone Home

W

 58-36
9-2 Fayette Home W 45-7
9-9 Archie Away W 48-7
9-17 Scotland County Home W 49-0
9-23 North Callaway Away W 50-26
9-30 Cole Camp Away W 20-14
10-7 South Callaway Home W 26-20
10-14 Lincoln Away W 48-0
10-21 Windsor Away W 43-0
10-27 Sacred Heart Home W 66-6 
11-4 Santa Fe Home W 56-14
11-7 Concordia Home L 58-12

Forty Nine. That is the number of regular season games the Cardinals have won...in a row. Now that's a winning streak of which players, fans and coaches can be proud. Last season's seniors went undefeated in the regular season throughout their entire career (40-0) and had an amazing 49-4 overall record. In the 2010 playoffs they won their first round game against Santa Fe then lost to an undefeated Concordia team 28-14 in the Sectional playoff. Another great season that ended a little too soon for the Cardinals.

Class: 1
Conference: Kaysinger
Head Coach: Tony Braby
Years at School: 14
Record at School: 110-38
Overall Record: 176-99
Offensive Starters Returning: 5
Defensive Starters Returning: 4
Total Returning Letterman: 11
2010 Overall Record: 11-1
2010 District Record: 3-0

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

