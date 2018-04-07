Southern Boone County school board election results in tie

ASHLAND - Who serves on the Southern Boone County School Board could come to simply drawing a name out of a hat.

With three seats available, two of the four candidates tied. George Carney and Price Nichols each had 329 votes.

"This is something I've never seen as long as I've been here," Superintendent Chris Felmlee said. "I mean, how crazy that we have a tie?"

In an email to KOMU, Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said there is not a recount in the event of a tie. She said a run-off might be a solution, but Felmlee said neither candidate wants that.

Carney said, "I don't want to do this because it costs so much money. A new election would cost somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000. That's money that the school district would have to pay. Money that should go toward educating our kids."

If both candidates decline to have a run-off election, according to a Missouri statute, the next step would be to draw lots.

"Essentially, should it come down to that, we would have to put their names in a hat and draw one," Felmlee said. "Whoever we draw would get the seat. It's an interesting solution to the problem, but it's in the statute."

Felmlee said he wishes there was more flexibility.

"I would love to solve this by just adding another seat to the board," Felmlee said. "Unfortunately, I can't do that. You have to have an odd number of members for voting purposes. The school board would be lucky to have all the people running. We just can't."

KOMU reached out to Price Nichols, but was unable to contact him for comment.

The other two school board seats will be held by Dawn Sapp, who earned 335 votes and Kevin Schupp who had 348 votes.