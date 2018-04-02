Southern Boone vs. Hallsville Week 6

Southern Boone is coming off an outstanding season that culminated with a 7-4 record and the first district title in the school's history. It was also the first winning season in program history. Head Coach Roger VanDeZande is the toast of the town and is ready for his 3rd season at Southern Boone, as he has accumulated a 12-9 record thus far. This season is poised to be a promising one, as Southern Boone returns 16 starters. A solid number to bring back after such a successful season. Look for the school to follow up its 2010 campaign with the second winning season in program history.

Class: 3

Conference: Mid-Missouri

Head Coach: Roger VanDeZande

Years at School: 2

Record at School: 12-9

Offensive Starters Returning: 8

Defensive Starters Returning: 8

Total Returning Letterman: 20

2010 Conference Record: 2-1

2010 District Record: 3-0

2010 Overall Record: 7-4

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.