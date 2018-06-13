sports highlights 3/4/17

Here are your area scores for March 4, 2017:

Mizzou:

Men's basketball: 89-78 Loss at Auburn

Baseball: 6-4 Win vs. University of Illinois-Chicago

Softball: 2-0 Win vs. Maryland; then lost 7-2 to Oregon

Wrestling: 6 wrestlers advance to MAC championships: John Erneste (133 pounds), Jaydin Eierman (141), Lavion Mayex (149), Joey Lavaelle (157), Daniel Lewis (165), and J'den Cox (197 pounds). The team, as a whole, leads the MAC Championships by 27 points.

High School Basketball

Rock Bridge defeated Blue Springs, 81-46, to win the Class 5, District 9 title.

Harrisburg boys basketball beats Clopton 58-57. Harrisburg junior Cade Combs put the Bulldogs ahead in final seconds to advance Harrisburg to the Class 2 State Semifinals.

New Bloomfield girls basketball loses to Scotland County 55-23 in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Southern Boone County girls basketball lost to Strafford 61-34 in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

NAIA BASKETBALL

William Woods 73, Missouri Baptist 67. WWU advances to the American Midwest Conference Tournament Final.