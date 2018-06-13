sports highlights 3/4/17

Related Story

Here are your area scores for March 4, 2017:

Mizzou:

Men's basketball: 89-78 Loss at Auburn

Baseball: 6-4 Win vs. University of Illinois-Chicago

Softball: 2-0 Win vs. Maryland; then lost 7-2 to Oregon

Wrestling: 6 wrestlers advance to MAC championships: John Erneste (133 pounds), Jaydin Eierman (141), Lavion Mayex (149), Joey Lavaelle (157), Daniel Lewis (165), and J'den Cox (197 pounds). The team, as a whole, leads the MAC Championships by 27 points.

High School Basketball

Rock Bridge defeated Blue Springs, 81-46, to win the Class 5, District 9 title.

Harrisburg boys basketball beats Clopton 58-57. Harrisburg junior Cade Combs put the Bulldogs ahead in final seconds to advance Harrisburg to the Class 2 State Semifinals.

New Bloomfield girls basketball loses to Scotland County 55-23 in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Southern Boone County girls basketball lost to Strafford 61-34 in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

NAIA BASKETBALL

William Woods 73, Missouri Baptist 67. WWU advances to the American Midwest Conference Tournament Final.

 

 

 

News

Area scores March 4, 2017
Area scores March 4, 2017
Here are your area scores for March 4, 2017: Mizzou: Men's basketball: 89-78 Loss at Auburn Baseball:... More >>
1 year ago Saturday, March 04 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04, 2017 6:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2017