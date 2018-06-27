COLUMBIA - Local postal employees bagged groceries Wednesday at Hyvee and Gerbes to spread the word about the 20th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive this weekend.

Local letter carriers are partnering with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to collect food for pantries in the area. This event brings in more food each year than any other food drive for the Food Bank.

"This is the Super Bowl of food drives. It's a huge event that's happening not just in Mid-Missouri, but all across the country," said food bank coordinator John Wampler.

On May 12, residents can fill a grocery bag with non-perishable food items and leave it by their mailbox by 9 am.

Letter carriers along with Food Bank volunteers will pick up donations left out by the mailboxes along their designated routes. This year, 22 local post offices will be participating in the event.

"You know being a mail man really allows you to see the needs of the community. This is why I do it every year," said local letter carrier Jeff Connell.

Last year's food drive brought the in more than136,000 pounds of food along with $36,000 in donations. The Food Bank hopes to collect around 150,000 pounds of food this year, and also $40,000 in donations.

"Even with the hardships that the post offices experiencing this year, the mail carriers still get really excited about this event because it helps those who are even more in need," said Food Bank Communications Coordinator Rachel Ellersieck.