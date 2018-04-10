COLUMBIA - Starbucks announced Monday the company will offer free online courses to its employees through Arizona State University.

KOMU 8 News spoke with a Columbia Starbucks shift manager Monday and she said she is considering using the free online courses, as opposed to pricey in-classroom courses.

Sierra Jackson, another Starbucks employee, said she thinks the free online classes are a good idea for students who are trying to save money.

"I like how they are giving back to the community, especially through education. That's very important,it's like the Starbucks foundation." Jackson said.

Starbuck employee Ian McManus said he is not sure others will take Starbucks up on its free education offer.

"I think it's awesome, but it's also online courses," Ian McManus. "I think it's awesome that they're pushing their employees to get an education. There are a lot of jobs that have minimum wage that you kinda get stuck in and there's not a lot you can do to move that."

Starbucks employees said taking the online classes depends on the employee and whether he or she can afford to pay for in-classroom classes more than anything.

Starbucks has not yet said when the free courses will begin for its employees.