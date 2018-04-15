Storm Hits Macon County

EXCELLO - Strong winds blew through Excello in southern Macon County early Monday, damaging trees and some property. The storm hit around 12:30 a.m., no one was hurt during the storm and there appeared to be no major home damage.

Excello is a town of less than 600 and is only about 4 blocks long. Neighbors helped each other Monday all over town. Edward Leon said he remembers when a storm hit his house last year and how the whole community came to lend a helping a hand. He said he plans to return the favor all over town this time.