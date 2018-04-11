Sunday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Home
Home
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence encouraged sexual assault survivors to use their voice at its first Take Back the Night event. It's is a national...
CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
COLUMBIA - Sobriety testing will be...
House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. Police said the female driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted for treatment...
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition...
MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
COLUMBIA - An MU neurologist is heralding new...
Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
COLUMBIA – Five departments in Boone...
Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say a...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Weather
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou baseball travels to Springfield
Mizzou baseball travels to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - After dropping an SEC series against Alabama over the weekend, the Mizzou baseball team prepares for its upcoming four-game road trip, with the first game against the Missouri State...
Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference...
Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
COLUMBIA - The SEC named...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
Weather
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Share: