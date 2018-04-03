Sunday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy
DALLAS— One of the designers of a massive Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy has been arrested in Texas, federal authorities said Tuesday. Trent Touchstone, chief...
Hallsville schools feeling the strain of population growth
HALLSVILLE – Hallsville, Missouri, is...
UPDATE: City Council approves stronger lights in three Columbia neighborhoods
UPDATE: The City Council approved the street...
News
Hallsville schools feeling the strain of population growth
HALLSVILLE – Hallsville, Missouri, is...
UPDATE: City Council approves stronger lights in three Columbia neighborhoods
UPDATE: The City Council approved the street...
Taxidermist shares why he does this "stuff"
COLUMBIA - Curt Shahan has been in the...
Boone County predicts low turnout for municipal elections
COLUMBIA - Boone County is not expecting...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Weather
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a pick-up truck as it was quickly swallowed up by floodwaters in Moberly Monday. Clifton Hill resident Jim Brown was driving by and got this video as...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Super blue blood moon worth waking up early
COLUMBIA - Wake up early Wednesday to see...
Sports
Missouri baseball looks to Missouri State rivalry game
Updated as of 7:33 p.m. April 2: The game has been cancelled due to inclement weather, with no make-up date yet scheduled. COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball will face its southern rival No....
Missouri MLB teams see differing results
MISSOURI - The St. Louis Cardinals managed to...
Fighting the boys club
COLUMBIA – Kaitlyn Mahin lives the life...
