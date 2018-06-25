Sunday June 10 2018 Evening News Headlines

Facebook
Standoff in south Columbia, SWAT team involved
COLUMBIA - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in south Columbia while Columbia Police and the SWAT team stand ready outside, ordering to come out with his hands in the air. A neighbor...
Three new witnesses take the stand in Nichols murder trial
HUNTSVILLE- Jurors in the trial of the man...
California community staple goes up in flames
CALIFORNIA - The California Eagles club...
News
Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri secretary of state who garnered national attention during an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate announced Monday that he's running for Kansas City mayor....
Standoff in south Columbia, SWAT team involved
COLUMBIA - A man has barricaded himself inside...
Lake of the Ozarks hosts international competition
CAMDENTON - First responders from seven...
Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Production of...
Three new witnesses take the stand in Nichols murder trial
HUNTSVILLE- Jurors in the trial of the man...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August. It will be Noah Casey's third time competing in the competition. This...
Michael Porter Jr. drafted by Denver Nuggets at 14th overall
NEW YORK - Former Missouri basketball standout...
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is...
Sunday June 10 2018 Evening News Headlines
