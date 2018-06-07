Suspect Dies in Saline County Shootout

SALINE COUNTY - Ty Arnold, a homicide suspect, has died after a chase and shootout with authorities in Saline County. Arnold has been confirmed in connection with an alleged homicide St. Joseph, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was traveling on U.S. 65 South and made a u-turn to 65 North when the shootout began. He had assault rifles and hand guns in his possession. It is unclear whether he shot himself or authorities shot him.

Arnold did strike a tanker truck causing it to go off the road. Two men were injured and transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia and a woman was also injured and transported to Sweet Springs. A minor injury was also sustained by state trooper, the injury was not considered to be life threatening.

The Associated Press reported that at 4 p.m., authorities in Lafayette County reported a dark blue pickup heading east on Interstate 70, about 50 miles east of Kansas City. Other officers picked up the chase and followed the truck north on U.S. 65, where the shootout took place.