Suspected Drunk Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Home

Related Story

COLUMBIA - A suspected drunk driver is in custody this morning after driving into a home at the end of University Avenue in Columbia.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. last night when police say the driver of a Toyota Tundra hit a vehicle on University Avenue and continued down the street despite losing a tire.

Authorities say the driver continued a few blocks down the street until he hit the home, causing damage to the garage door and siding. There were no injuries reported from the accident.

 

News

Suspected Drunk Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Home
Suspected Drunk Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Home
COLUMBIA - A suspected drunk driver is in custody this morning after driving into a home at the end of... More >>
5 years ago Friday, August 17 2012 Aug 17, 2012 Friday, August 17, 2012 12:53:00 AM CDT August 17, 2012